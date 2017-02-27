Source: F4WOnline

As noted, The Hardys TNA contracts expire this week, so they will be free agents by this Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that as far as WWE signing the Hardys, WWE is "certainly in the ballgame, if not likely." The Hardys are currently not taking any independent dates after May as they have told promoters that they might not be able to fulfill those dates, although they noted that it could change.

It was noted that the backstage changes in TNA, including Jeff Jarrett's new role with TNA, have made it more likely that The Hardys could leave, although it's not a done deal and they are still in talks with company.

The next set of Impact Wrestling tapings starts this Thursday, March 2nd, and runs through Sunday, March 5th. The television has been built around the Hardys, so it will be interesting to see how it will be handled if the Hardys decide to pursue other options.

As noted, The Hardys revealed over the weekend that they will be closing their online store, which has been operating for 5 years. Reby Hardy, who has been running the store, noted that she can't run it right now with being a mother and having another baby on the way, as seen below:

We regret to post that after nearly 5yrs & 1000s of happy customers, https://t.co/8OFhB9oGRo is closing up shop. Stay tuned for BLOWOUT SALE — Shop Matt Hardy (@ShopMattHardy) February 26, 2017

Its been a lot of hard work doing things all on my own - shirt design, site design/orders, customer service, shipping, etc - but... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

...I am no longer able to run the shop in the way Matt's fans deserve. I will likely revisit the idea after the new baby is here, but... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

...for now, it's impossible to be @BABYHARDYBRAND'S Mommy, while making another kid; there are just too many sick/slow days to run properly. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

