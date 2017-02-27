- TNA announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Moose will take place on this Thursday's live-to-tape episode of Impact Wrestling. Also on the show, TNA Knockouts champion Rosemary will face Jade in a last Knockouts standing match.

Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm were at this past weekend's Crash Lucha Libre event in Tijuana, Mexico.

- As noted, the Hardys' TNA contracts expire this week, so they will be free agents by this Wednesday. TNA starts their next set of television tapings on Thursday, however Dave Meltzer noted that it is looking more and more likely that the Hardys could be signing with WWE. Matt Hardy commented on the week ahead on Twitter, writing:

It shall be an INTRIGUING week for the professional wrestling industry. pic.twitter.com/8pDkzwJu3y — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2017

