- Above is video of Nikki Bella and her mother at a recent barre class. Nikki also reveals a bruise she suffered at the hands of Natalya.

WWE has a poll asking fans which brand has the best women's division. As of this writing, 61% voted for SmackDown.

- Below is video of WWE VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman talking about scouting talents in Southeast Asia. As we've noted, WWE is moving forward with plans to crown the first-ever WWE Asia Champion after the recent success of the WWE UK Title tournament.

"Their unique backgrounds inform what kind of Superstar they will become." - @WWE Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman pic.twitter.com/09isX2XYh4 — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2017

