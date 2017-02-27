Source: SI.com

John Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

"I'm really happy that people were interested in everything we did. I think it was a really good opportunity for AJ Styles to show exactly how gifted he is, and, in my mind, he is tremendously gifted."

WrestleMania 33 rumors on a match with Nikki Bella vs. Maryse and The Miz:

"I know people have a perception of who I am. There is nothing I can say in this interview that changes that perception, but I'll say this: I don't pitch ideas, I don't go and say, 'This is what I would like to do.' I've had tremendous success in being a versatile poker player, if that's a good analogy. I get my hand told to me, and I play it the best I possibly can.

"As far as WrestleMania is concerned, whatever I'm supposed to do I'm going to do to the best of my ability. I can reference last year as a great example. I was ready, healthy, and one-hundred percent activated by early March, and I was told that I would be assisting The Rock in WrestleMania. Quite honestly, if it weren't for The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania, I would have been told that I would have been sitting out WrestleMania. [People ask] why don't I just go in there and say, 'I want to do this'? Last year, I should have said, 'I want to do this,' but that's just not what I do. This is why I love what I do. You sometimes get an off-the-beaten path request, and it's your job, as a professional, to make it interesting and make it the best you can. To be quite honest, way, way, way back, AJ Styles was an off-the-beaten path request, and I loved that. It brought out the best in AJ Styles and it brought out the best in me. I'll always try to do the best with what I've got."

Who is more presidential - Vince McMahon or President Donald Trump:

"Donald Trump is the president of the United States, so by definition of title, Commander-in-Chief would make Donald Trump more presidential. That's how you can print my answer."

