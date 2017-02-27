Source: PWInsider

As noted, the Hardys' TNA contracts expire this week, so they will be free agents by this Wednesday. According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, the Hardys will not be re-signing with the company.

The Hardys and TNA had reportedly come to terms on a new deal back in December, however they did not receive their new TNA contracts until a few weeks ago. It was noted that the contracts arrived late, likely due to the management changes in the company. While it was believed that the Hardys did not want to leave TNA due to the schedule and the creative control that they had, they reportedly were not happy with getting the contracts late and with some of the language in the contract. There is also rumored to be a clause that would require talents to have outside bookings approved by TNA, with TNA keeping 10% of those earnings.

Johnson added that another factor behind the Hardys decision was the creative control that Matt Hardy had over his character, and how it would have changed with the new creative and management team. There had reportedly once been talk of Matt having a position on the creative team, however the company ended up bringing back Jeff Jarrett, who implemented his own booking team with Dutch Mantel and Scott D'Amore.

The Hardys are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions and are involved in a storyline where they are going to different independent promotions and winning their tag team titles. The company will be taping television this Thursday through Sunday in Orlando and it was noted that the Hardys have been offered to work the taping to drop their titles, however there has been no agreement as of yet.

As noted, WWE have been interested in signing the Hardys. Jeff Hardy is a three-time former World champion with the promotion, and last wrestled for the company on an episode of SmackDown in August of 2009. Matt was released from WWE the following year in October of 2010. The Hardys are scheduled to face the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI on Saturday, April 1st in Lakeland, FL. Lakeland is about a 75 minute drive from Orlando, which is where WrestleMania 33 will be taking place the following night.

It shall be an INTRIGUING week for the professional wrestling industry. pic.twitter.com/8pDkzwJu3y — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2017

