- Above and below are pre-show and post-show videos of The Bella Twins from their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night. The two appeared on E!'s pre-Oscars countdown show.
- WWE announced today that the $9.99 WWE Network gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.
- As noted, Beth Phoenix has been announced as the latest member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Triple H tweeted the following on her induction:
Before Queens, Bosses, Huggers, and Lass-Kickers...there was #TheGlamazon.— Triple H (@TripleH) February 27, 2017
Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/2yTMAVSvQE
