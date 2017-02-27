Earlier we reported on current TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy possibly leaving TNA this week. You can read that report at this link.

Matt just took to Twitter and announced his departure from the company. No word yet on if he and Jeff will appear at this week's tapings in Orlando to drop the titles but we will keep you updated.

Matt wrote the following:

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

