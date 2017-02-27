- The big moment from Sunday's Oscars awards show was "La La Land" being incorrectly announced for best picture. The botch was quickly corrected as "Moonlight" was announced as the winner but it did make for awkward TV. As seen on tonight's WWE RAW, The New Day spoofed the segment with The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Rusev. Video from that segment is above.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Green Bay for this week's Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari

* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown will feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33

