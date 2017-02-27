- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will feature Peyton Royce vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka plus Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Above is a promo for the episode.

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for Wednesday's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW from Green Bay, Seth Rollins returned for an in-ring interview with Corey Graves. Rollins was using one crutch to walk and said he didn't believe doctors would clear him to return in time for WrestleMania 33. Rollins was eventually interrupted by Triple H, who warned him not to show up or call him out at WrestleMania 33. As noted, WWE has been moving forward with the idea of Rollins vs. Triple H happening at WrestleMania, despite the injury. No word yet on if that plan has changed.

Below is video from the segment on RAW:

"I WILL BE at @WrestleMania, and if it's the last thing I ever do ... it'll be the last thing YOU ever DO!" - @WWERollins to @TripleH #RAW pic.twitter.com/KrvgWaVTdd — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.