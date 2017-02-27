Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by Stephanie McMahon after Sasha said she would be at ringside for the Charlotte vs. Bayley match.

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn was also announced for Fastlane tonight.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's show from Milwaukee:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.