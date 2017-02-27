- This Fallout video from tonight's WWE RAW features Big Cass and Enzo Amore after Cass defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows in singles action. Cass says the win does give them a boost of confidence as they challenge Gallows and Karl Anderson for the titles on Sunday. They never thought they were going to lose on Sunday but now they have more confidence.
- Below is the video package for 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The former WWE Women's Champion joins Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and The Rock 'N' Roll Express as confirmed names for this year's class.
Congratulations to @TheBethPhoenix on her upcoming induction into the @WWE Hall of Fame! #RAW #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/lxpwXtn0o7— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
