For the third week in a row, Brock Lesnar was at Monday Night RAW but not used on camera.

After RAW went off the air, Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to the ring. Heyman said that his client flew into Green Bay for a fight and called out anyone in the back. The Big Show came out to answer the challenge.

Lesnar and Show fought for a couple of minutes before Lesnar hit him with an F5 and left him in the ring to end the show.

