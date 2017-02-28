- In the video above, Sami Zayn reacts to facing Samoa Joe this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Sami said that he's glad that the match was made, and that he's sick of Samoa Joe and people like him.

"I'm sick of Samoa Joe, I'm sick of people like Samoa Joe," Zayn said. "You [Joe] wanna take shortcuts? You want to make a name for yourself in WWE at my expense? No problem, because as far as I'm concerned, Samoa Joe is nothing more than a corporate stooge."

- The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will be a RAW event and will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th. Tickets go on sale for the event this Sunday at Ticketmaster at this link.

