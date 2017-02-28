As noted, The Hardys will not be staying with TNA after their contracts expire this week. Matt's wife Reby took to Twitter and ripped into TNA, even hinting that she would take the TNA Tag Team title belts "hostage" and make them into gold earrings.

You can check out her Tweets below, but please note that they contain a lot of strong language:

UNREAL WITH THE LITTLE b---h s--t. U N R E A L . — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

Why try to do things the right way when you get bs & drama in return ? Matt is a nice guy. I'LL keep the s--ts "hostage". f--k outta here. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

2, but I'm claiming @ShaneHelmsCom on my taxes this year https://t.co/9Q1kzc8KWP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

If mfers don't start coming correct, I'm bout to melt some gold & have me some new gold hoops. Sigue y vas a ver. pic.twitter.com/Esjuh6tqYw — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I've said it many times:

TNA was the perfect situation for our family & how grateful I was for professionalism/open communication/respect... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

...Now think about what kinda negative changes & straight f--kery would have to go down for us to leave ?? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I hear company folks are pressed & wanna try & paint me in a negative light after today. Should I help em out & clarify a few things ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 28, 2017

SURPRISE ! Yes, I am a HUGE b---h if you disrespect me or my family ?? Are you surprised ? Oh, no ? Okay, can we move on now ? ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 28, 2017

