Source: The Big Podcast With Shaq

Recently on The Big Podcast With Shaq, professional basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal claimed that his heavily speculated match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 33 probably will not happen.

O'Neal responded to being told that The Big Show has been quoted in the media as saying the match probably will not happen by saying that it is probably true and that it is not his fault.

"That's probably right. It's not my fault. That's all you need to know. It ain't my fault," O'Neal said. "Oh, it ain't my fault. It [doesn't] matter what they say. I'm just letting you know. It has nothing to do with The Diesel and his management. That's all I've got to say. But, but, but, it's not totally off yet. But it's not looking good. But it doesn't matter. I'm still working out. I still look way better than Big Show and I'll still meet him anywhere he wants to meet."

Despite believing that the match may not happen, O'Neal said that he will continue to workout as though the match is still taking place.

"These next 30 days, I'm about to go hard, so I'm still doing it like it's going down. I actually start two-a-days on March 1st. Then, it's going down. I'm going on vacation from March 2nd to the 7th. And then, from the 8th to like the 29th, two-a-days, sometimes three-a-days. It's going down, Big Show. Just saying, it ain't me, America."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Big Podcast With Shaq with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.