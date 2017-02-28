- Nia Jax appears in this WWE RAW Fallout video from last night's show. Regarding her singles match against Sasha Banks at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, Jax says she's going to walk all over The Boss.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive, @BeckyLynchWWE and @MickieJames will look to settle their score in a #2OutOf3Falls Match! But that's not all... — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

