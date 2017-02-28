- The first installment in the fight week video blog series "Embedded" has been released for UFC 209. The card goes down Saturday night from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

In this episode, Khabib Nurmagomedov surprises fans and makes a promise to them, while his opponent, Tony Ferguson, gets in some freestyle outdoors training. The two meet for the interim lightweight title.

Stephen Thompson shows off his cardio ahead of a welterweight rematch with Tyron Woodley, while the champion watches his son carry out the family tradition.

- Former UFC light heavyweight title contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will headline UFC Fight Night 109, the promotion confirmed on Tuesday morning. The event takes place May 28 from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden and replaces a planned card in Denmark.

Along with Gustafsson-Teixeira, Magnus Cedenblad vs. Chris Camozzi, Christian Colombo vs. Damian Grabowski and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson were all announced. Plans for the broadcast are unknown at this time.

- In this day and age of social media, fans are always looking to try and figure out what a fighter is going to do next. Ronda Rousey posted a picture of a ship with the phrase "A ship in the middle is safe, but that's not what ships are for" on Instagram recently and many believe it relates to a plan to return to the UFC.





#quotephase A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

