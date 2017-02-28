As noted, NXT Women's Champion Asuka will be replacing Naomi at the March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. It is Asuka's Madison Square Garden debut. Asuka will team with Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to face Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. She has also been added to the WWE live event the following night on Monday, March 13th at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV.

Asuka has also been added to SmackDown live events the weekend before WrestleMania on Saturday, March 25th (Johnson City, TN), Sunday, March 26th (Raleigh, NC) and Monday, March 27th (Norfolk, VA).

See Also Finn Balor Added To WWE Live Events Before WrestleMania 33

Asuka has worked three main roster live events since signing with WWE. She worked the WWE tour in Tokyo last July, as well as a WWE live event in Hawaii days before the Tokyo tour on June 29, 2016.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.