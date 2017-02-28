- Chris Jericho is scheduled for TV and WWE live events throughout the month of April after WrestleMania, including the WWE Payback pay-per-view on Sunday, April 30th. He is scheduled to tour with Fozzy in May and will perform at the Download festival in the U.K. on June 11th, but is expected to return to WWE after that.

- WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James commented on the "anti-establishment minority" when mentioning the pop that Roman Reigns got in Germany last week when hitting WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with a spear. He wrote:

@pwstream @RyanCooper_96 look at the crowd when it happens. The antiestablishment minority doesn't want you to know that reaction! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017

