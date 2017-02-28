Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their SmackDown preview for tonight:

* AJ Styles to battle Luke Harper for the right to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

* What will happen when John Cena comes to "Miz TV" tonight?

* Becky Lynch to battle Mickie James in a Two of Three Falls Match

* Will Apollo Crews get retribution on Dolph Ziggler in Chairs Match?

