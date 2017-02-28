- Xavier Woods games with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney in these new videos from the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:

- Mojo Rawley recently spoke with The LaCrosse Tribune to promote the upcoming WWE live event in La Crosse, WI. He commented on how his gimmick is a natural extension of his personality:

"Fired up is what I do. That's how I was in football and that's how I am now in this lane. I'm working on and learning about varying that energy to help build the crowd up with me. Our job is to put smiles on faces, and we take that mantra pretty seriously."

- Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett), who used the "Bad News Barrett" gimmick while with WWE, is using the "Fake News Bennett" moniker for his WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. Barrett posted this graphic for the appearance:

Come & say hi to 'Fake News Bennett' at the @wearewrestlepro desk at #WrestleCon in Orlando on 3/31 & 4/1. Tickets available at WrestleProOnline.Com A post shared by Stu Bennett (@stubennettpics) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

