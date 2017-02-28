- ABC posted the video above of The Rock being interviewed by Michael Strahan on the red carpet at the Oscars this past Sunday. During the interview The Rock was asked if he channeled his WWE past for Fighting With My Family, the movie about Paige and her family produced by WWE Studios and The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

"I've been able to give my knowledge to the other actors and to [writer and director] Stephen Merchant," The Rock said. "It's a movie that was based off a documentary that I saw and I think people are going to like it."

- As noted, AJ Styles will be facing Luke Harper tonight on SmackDown in a match that supposedly will see the winner face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Styles hyped the match on Twitter, writing:

Tonight I secure the spot that has always belonged to me. I'm going to main event @WrestleMania & win back the @WWE Championship. #SDLive — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 28, 2017

