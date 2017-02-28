- The Big Show will be appearing at the Edmonton World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this Friday, March 3rd at 6pm.

Shaq Confirms That WWE WrestleMania Match With The Big Show May Not Happen, Says It's Not His Fault
- WWE stock was down 2.24% today, closing at $20.98.

- WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 25th Annual Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference in Florida on Monday, March 6, 2017. A live audio webcast will be available online. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 3:05 p.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- Rusev decided to change his look a bit, and posted the photo below on his Instagram after getting a haircut:

@archerythebarber it's gone it's all gone!!!!! And I like it

A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on


