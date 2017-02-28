- The Big Show will be appearing at the Edmonton World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this Friday, March 3rd at 6pm.

- WWE stock was down 2.24% today, closing at $20.98.

- WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 25th Annual Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference in Florida on Monday, March 6, 2017. A live audio webcast will be available online. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 3:05 p.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- Rusev decided to change his look a bit, and posted the photo below on his Instagram after getting a haircut:

@archerythebarber it's gone it's all gone!!!!! And I like it A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

