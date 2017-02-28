Source: PWInsider Elite

PWInsider.com is reporting Kurt Angle is expected to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW on April 3rd in Orlando, Florida. Angle will be inducted earlier that weekend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While it is not known what Angle's role will be, there is an obvious spot opening up for the General Manager of RAW with Mick Foley undergoing hip surgery soon.

Angle hasn't appeared live on WWE television in over a decade. His last match for WWE was at an ECW taping on August 8, 2006, where he wrestled Sabu to a no contest.

