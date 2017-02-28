As noted, Reby Hardy appeared on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca today and discussed the Hardys leaving Impact Wrestling (highlights are here). Busted Open sent word that after the interview Reby contacted Dave LaGreca to say that the Hardys wanted to do right by the fans, the company and the TNA tag titles by giving up the titles on television, however Anthem denied it.

Matt Hardy, who will be a free agent at midnight tonight, tweeted the following regarding the Hardys' future:

The future shall be EXHILARATING.



When you think you know all the answers, #HouseHardy will change the questions.



We are MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/QSVaHZbatK — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

Hardy also responded to the tweet below from Sasha Banks regarding a WWE Fastlane teaser:

You're not @MATTHARDYBRAND and I will never be broken! Ahhh yeah! https://t.co/YDathdAa52 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 28, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.