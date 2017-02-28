As noted, Reby Hardy appeared on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca today and discussed the Hardys leaving Impact Wrestling (highlights are here). Busted Open sent word that after the interview Reby contacted Dave LaGreca to say that the Hardys wanted to do right by the fans, the company and the TNA tag titles by giving up the titles on television, however Anthem denied it.

Matt Hardy, who will be a free agent at midnight tonight, tweeted the following regarding the Hardys' future:


Hardy also responded to the tweet below from Sasha Banks regarding a WWE Fastlane teaser:



Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles