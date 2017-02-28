Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan watching last week's battle royal finish. AJ Styles walks up and says if you get a better angle, he clearly won. Bryan says the match with Luke Harper is still on for tonight. AJ can't believe it. He starts ripping on Harper's hygiene when Harper is standing behind him. AJ turns around and sees this but walks away. Harper thanks Shane and Bryan before walking off. We go to the SmackDown opening video.

- We're live from St. Paul, Minnesota with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, Tom Phillips and David Otunga.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse.

