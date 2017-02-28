John Cena and Nikki Bella will team for the first time at next week's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis. They will face Carmella and James Ellsworth.
NO ONE insults @MaryseMizanin's man and gets away with it.... not even @JohnCena! @mikethemiz #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qwtA1VgpWL— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins rushes to the ring, as @MikeTheMiz and @MaryseMizanin clear out! #SDLive #MizTV pic.twitter.com/GmFlmxnjQ6— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
"MARYSE! You mess with MY MAN, I'm gonna BREAK YOU, B***H!" - Nikki @BellaTwins to @MaryseMizanin #SDLive pic.twitter.com/z3kszyAgHO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 1, 2017
.@JohnCena challenges @RealEllsworth & @CarmellaWWE to a match NEXT WEEK on #SDLive vs. "phonies" Cena & Nikki @BellaTwins! pic.twitter.com/B9dKOifKNY— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
.@realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE probably should have thought twice before calling Nikki @BellaTwins and @johncena "phonies." #SDLive pic.twitter.com/phfQXzG6Ct— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena & Nikki @BellaTwins battle #CarmEllsworth: @RealEllsworth & @CarmellaWWE on #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/wvvZvHwiDq— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
