Another week of WWE TV is finished and the two brands continue to fight for supremacy, so what better way to decide than hearing from you, the wrestling fans. If you missed out on Raw, click here for the results and if you missed out on SmackDown, click here for the results of Tuesday night's show.

The question is simple: Which show did you think was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? Did Triple H and Seth Rollins top your list or was Cena on Miz TV, Styles vs. Harper, and Orton burning down Bray Wyatt's life even better? This week might be pretty obvious, but the question still remains.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" section and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.