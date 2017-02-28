AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on tonight's SmackDown. The match saw AJ pin Harper twice. He used the ropes the first time, which brought out Shane McMahon to re-start the match. Shane, who has been AJ's rumored WrestleMania 33 opponent, ended up going down at ringside by an accidental kick from Harper.

While AJ vs. Wyatt would appear confirmed for WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton later turned on Wyatt in the closing segment. Orton mentioned that he was coming for Wyatt and the WWE Title at WrestleMania. A Triple Threat with Orton vs. Styles vs. Wyatt is possible but WWE has not confirmed the match. We will keep you updated on what the match for Wyatt is.

For those who missed it, below are videos from the segment with Orton and Wyatt:

