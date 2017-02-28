AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on tonight's SmackDown. The match saw AJ pin Harper twice. He used the ropes the first time, which brought out Shane McMahon to re-start the match. Shane, who has been AJ's rumored WrestleMania 33 opponent, ended up going down at ringside by an accidental kick from Harper.
For those who missed it, below are videos from the segment with Orton and Wyatt:
"This is YOUR WORLD, Bray ... but it's NOT MINE! It NEVER WAS!" - @RandyOrton to @WWEBrayWyatt #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8EV6Cj3SeV— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
"I'm COMING FOR YOU, @WWEBrayWyatt ... I'm coming for your TITLE at @WrestleMania!!!" - @RandyOrton #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2ooiReIKKk— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.... The #WyattCompound is no more. @RandyOrton @WWEBrayWyatt #SDLive pic.twitter.com/jO9RhsaUhl— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.