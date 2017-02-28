- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable backstage at tonight's show in St. Paul, Minnesota, talking about his return to Minnesota with the company. Gable talks about wrestling success he had in high school in the same arena and says it's special being back. Regarding The Usos, Gable says they have had a change in attitude lately and American Alpha likes to take credit for that. Gable says maybe they lit a fire under The Usos. He doesn't like the way they're talking but they will address The Usos on Talking Smack later.

- Speaking of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, they teamed with Heath Slater and Rhyno to defeat Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension in the dark match before tonight's SmackDown.

- As noted, Randy Orton turned on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt during the closing segment of tonight's WWE SmackDown. We have videos from that segment and an update on the WWE Title going into WrestleMania 33 at this link. Orton tweeted the following to Wyatt after SmackDown went off the air:

