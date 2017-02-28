- As noted, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown. However, AJ vs. Wyatt has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 33 because Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton later turned on Wyatt and announced that he's coming for Wyatt and the title at WrestleMania 33. For what it's worth, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan mentioned on Talking Smack that they do not have a #1 contender right now.
.@AJStylesOrg DEMANDS an answer from @ShaneMcMahon: Is he still going to @WrestleMania to face @WWEBrayWyatt? #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/a9ZG4ehnXB— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
- As seen below, 77% of fans on Twitter gave this week's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:
What did you think of this week's #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
