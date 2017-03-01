Glenn, Chris, and Dennis discuss the latest edition of Smackdown Live!

Topics to be discussed include:

- John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

- Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match

- Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

And more!

Also, don't forget to try out DDPY, specifically their awesome Max Pack, used by the likes of Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Mick Foley and tons of other WWE stars who love using DDPY. For a limited time, you can get the DDPY DVDs for 25% off plus 3 months of full access to the DDP YOGA NOW App, or if you're into digital only, you can get just the DDP YOGA NOW App for 25% off. You can also buy a max or combo pack at 25% off and you can get 50% off the second one. You can sign up at DDPYoga.com/WrestlingInc and we thank them for sponsoring the show!

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.