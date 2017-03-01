- Above is slow motion video from AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper on this week's WWE SmackDown.
- It appears Alicia Fox has a new secret admirer on WWE 205 Live, as seen in the video below. Flowers were delivered to Fox at ringside during Noam Dar's win over Lince Dorado last night. Dar took credit for the gifts after the match.
Does @AliciaFoxy have a secret admirer on @WWE205Live on @WWENetwork? #205Live @NoamDar pic.twitter.com/qffQrbOeHY— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.