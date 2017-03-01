Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Patrick Clark defeated Sean Maluta

* Kassius Ohno comes back and calls NXT Champion Bobby Roode to the ring to finish what they started. Roode sneak attacks from the crowd

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce. Billie Kay joined in for the double team after the match but Ember Moon made the save. The segment ended with Asuka and Ember facing off in the middle of the ring while Asuka raised the title

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa by DQ when The Revival interfered

