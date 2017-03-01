- Xavier Woods unboxes a new "Star Wars: Smuggler's Bounty" box in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" video.

- We've noted how Finn Balor is advertised to return to the ring at March WWE live events. In regards to rumors of Balor appearing at Monday's post-Fastlane RAW, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Balor is due back any day now.

- As seen below, Summer Rae has a spread in the latest issue of Athleisure Magazine. She wrote the following:

Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!!

