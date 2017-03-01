- Xavier Woods unboxes a new "Star Wars: Smuggler's Bounty" box in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" video.
- As seen below, Summer Rae has a spread in the latest issue of Athleisure Magazine. She wrote the following:
Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!!
Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!! ?????? ??: @mrvinny ??: @radstella #athleisure #fitness #diettips #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #healhyeating #fitspo #fitfam #wwe #totaldivas #summerrae #wweraw #fitlife #fitgirls #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #healthandwellness #bodypositive #bodypositivity #fitnesstips #strongwomen #workingout #healthandfitness
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.