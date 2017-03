- TNA looks at Beer Money's top 5 matches in this video.

- Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jade is now a free agent after her contract expired, according to PWInsider . No word yet on if she will be brought in for this week's Impact Wrestling tapings. Jade has been working with TNA full-time since 2015.

- Below is a preview for Josh Barnett vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley on this week's Impact Wrestling episode from Orlando:

