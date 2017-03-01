Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent us the following:

American Odds from 5Dimes are in for this Sunday's WWE Fastlane and suggest that we will see two title changes barring a DQ or Count Out of course. Goldberg is a big favorite to dethrone current Universal Champion Kevin Owens. An even bigger favorite in Charlotte Flair to defeat Raw Women's Champion Bayley as Charlotte is undefeated on PPV and the rumors indicate that this streak will not end until Wrestlemania 33.

Both the Raw Tag Champs Anderson and Gallows as well as Cruiserweight Champion Neville are favored to win their matches and retain those championships.

Roman Reigns is slightly favored to beat Braun Strowman and as a side note Irish sports book Paddy Power has a prop bet at 1/2(-200) that the Undertaker will appear at ringside for this match. This would further build to the rumored Mania match between Roman and Taker. The 1/2 odds mean a $2 bet would yield $1 or in other words Taker is favored to show up and get involved in the match.

Other matches see Samoa Joe heavily favored to beat Sami Zayn, and is fact the most favored of anyone to win at Fastlane. Sasha Banks is slightly favored to beat Nia Jax which is puzzling considered the monster push Jax has been getting all along. Finally the team of Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa are slightly favored to beat Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar in a tag match.

A quick explanation of these odds would be that the minus indicated the favorite and the plus for the underdog. The number after the plus or minus tells us how favored or unfavored the competitors are. For example, betting $1350 on Goldberg at -1350 would only win $100 because he is so favored but it would only take a successful $100 bet on Owens at +650 to win $650 due to Kevin being the underdog. The odds are constantly changing and can be followed in real time.

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +650 vs Goldberg -1350

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley(c) +850 vs Charlotte Flair -1750

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +220

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) -460 vs Jack Gallagher +320

Roman Reigns -150 vs Braun Strowman +110 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +1000 vs Samoa Joe -2000

Sasha Banks -230 vs Nia Jax +170

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165

