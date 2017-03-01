As noted, Matt and Jeff Hardy are now free agents as their contracts expired last night. Matt commented on being a free agent on Twitter, writing:

It is March 1st, 2017, 12:01 AM..



The #7Deities have BLESSED my ENCEPHALON and implanted it with even more ABILITIES.



My mind has.. WOKEN. pic.twitter.com/fASUTKrMR1 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

Matt also teased possibly returning to WWE, responding to an old tweet that Bray Wyatt sent him last December:

@MATTHARDYBRAND you know where to find us... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 13, 2016

I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan's BLUE Show.



At least I can trust my #BrotherNero. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

