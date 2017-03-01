- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella give an update on Bryan's garden in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- We noted last year how Titus O'Neil had a custom fish tank installed at his home for an appearance on Animal Planet's "Tanked" program. It looks like the show filmed with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho this week for an April episode as Titus tweeted the following:
My Boys @BrettRaymer @WAYDEKING from #Tanked came 2Tampa Made,Then Unmaid The LIST Of @IAmJericho Find out how this April on @AnimalPlanet???? pic.twitter.com/quzoHod1zY— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 1, 2017
