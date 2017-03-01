- As noted yesterday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is expected to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW on April 3rd in Orlando, Florida. In an update, Johnson reported that Angle is also scheduled for the post-WrestleMania SmackDown taping, which is also taking place in Orlando. Angle will be inducted earlier that weekend into the WWE Hall of Fame.
- As noted, former WWE Diva Celeste "Kaitlyn" Bonin announced that she is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. The couple got married in June of 2014. She confirmed that her fitness clothing company, Celestial Bodiez, and Braun's company, Blackstone Labs, will be divided.
Bonin said that Braun took ownership of the domain name of CelestialBodiez.com and shut the website down. She has created a temporary domain for the website, which is at CelestialBodiezz.com. She posted the update below today noting that they haven't been able to ship products because she has been locked out of the Blackstone Labs/ Celestial Bodiez warehouse. She said that they're working to get everything sent out and back on track, and that "everything is going to be OK."
Hey!!! Here's another update on the status on @celestialbodiez!!!! I want to thank everyone for their love and support during this time and I'm doing my best to make sure you guys are happy!! I love you all and the new @celestialbodiez team is working super hard for all of our loyal supporters ? For anyone who missed us this were, we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to [email protected] #bootyscrunch #scrunch #weloveyou
