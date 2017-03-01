- As noted yesterday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is expected to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW on April 3rd in Orlando, Florida. In an update, Johnson reported that Angle is also scheduled for the post-WrestleMania SmackDown taping, which is also taking place in Orlando. Angle will be inducted earlier that weekend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle hasn't appeared live on WWE television in over a decade. His last match for WWE was at an ECW taping on August 8, 2006, where he wrestled Sabu to a no contest.

See Also Kurt Angle On What Triple H Told Him Regarding Wrestling Again, Who He Asked To Induct Him Into HOF

- WWEShop.com has a WWE Fastlane sale where you can take 25% off orders by clicking here and using code FASTLANE at checkout. The sale ends Thursday, March 2nd at 11:59 PT.

- As noted, former WWE Diva Celeste "Kaitlyn" Bonin announced that she is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. The couple got married in June of 2014. She confirmed that her fitness clothing company, Celestial Bodiez, and Braun's company, Blackstone Labs, will be divided.

Bonin said that Braun took ownership of the domain name of CelestialBodiez.com and shut the website down. She has created a temporary domain for the website, which is at CelestialBodiezz.com. She posted the update below today noting that they haven't been able to ship products because she has been locked out of the Blackstone Labs/ Celestial Bodiez warehouse. She said that they're working to get everything sent out and back on track, and that "everything is going to be OK."

Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.