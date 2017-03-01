Appearing on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "SportsCenter," UFC president Dana White announced that former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will make his Octagon return in 2017 and he'll do so against Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

St-Pierre left the sport holding the 170-pound title after a successful title defense vs. Johny Hendricks. He signed a new contract with the UFC earlier this year. Bisping, who is currently recovering from an injury, defended his belt in 2016 vs. Dan Henderson.

An exact date for the fight has yet to be announced, though it is expected to take place in the second half of the year. Both St-Pierre and Bisping are scheduled to be in Las Vegas on Friday for a press conference.





THE SUPERFIGHT IS ON!!! The legendary GSP returns to face Bisping for the middleweight title this summer! ???????????? #GSPIsBack #BispingGSP pic.twitter.com/mki2tcpVlr — #UFC209 (@btsportufc) March 1, 2017

