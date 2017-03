Source: WrestlingDVDNetwork.com

Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the full content listing for WWE's "Best of The 2000s" DVD set that comes out on April 25th. The four-disc set is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The Countdown Begins

Mick and the Certified G's

Street Fight for the WWE Championship

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack

Royal Rumble January 23, 2000

TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz

SummerSlam August 27, 2000

Three Stages of Hell Match

Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

No Way Out February 25, 2001

The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania X-Seven April 1, 2001

WCW Championship Match

Booker T vs. The Rock

SummerSlam August 19, 2001

DISC 2

Icon vs. Icon

Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock

WrestleMania X-8 March 17, 2002

Y2J Meets HBK

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho

WrestleMania XIX March 30, 2003

Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship

Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown! September 18, 2003

The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer

No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley

Backlash April 18, 2004

DISC 3

Mick and The Queen

WWE Women's Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Lita

RAW December 6, 2004

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle

WrestleMania 21 April 3, 2005

Entering Hell

Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Batista vs. Triple H

Vengeance June 26, 2005

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker

No Way Out February 19, 2006

TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Edge vs. John Cena

Unforgiven September 17, 2006

DISC 4

Mick and The Hugger

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels

RAW April 23, 2007

Edge vs. Randy Orton

RAW April 30, 2007

WWE Championship Match

Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy

No Mercy October 5, 2008

Greatest Of All Time

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania XXV April 5, 2009

WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match

Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio

The Bash June 28, 2009

And That's Final!

