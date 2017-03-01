- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in St. Paul, Minnesota.

- As noted, Naomi was forced to drop the SmackDown Women's Title last month after suffering an injury during the match against Alexa Bliss where she won the title. Naomi tweeted the following on how rehab is going and her status for WrestleMania 33:

It's going well just not at fast as I'd like still don't know if I will be healthy in time for mania ?? https://t.co/NbQfmUC9zr — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 28, 2017

- The Aspen Institute announced today that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be a part of the 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under 45 who can use their skills to help build a better society. Stephanie was chosen to be an Eisenhower Fellow by the Eisenhower Fellowships back in 2014. WWE announced the following on the newest hoonor:

Stephanie McMahon part of 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows The Aspen Institute announced that Stephanie McMahon will be part of the 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under the age of 45 who can apply their skills to build a better society. WW''s Chief Brand Officer will meet with the rest of the Fellows for four weeks over a two-year span in a structured retreat to discuss their leadership, values and vision for society. Each Fellow will also launch a new venture that will positively impact their communities, their country or the world. "We are especially delighted with this year's class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 21st since the Fellowship was founded," said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. "For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times. For them, they are embarking on a personal journey — a journey''from success to significance' — that will change their lives forever. I know. I'm a Henry Crown Fellow, too." Stephanie responded to the news on Twitter, expressing her excitement for the honor. I am truly honored to be named an @AspenInstitute Henry Crown Fellow! @HCFellows #HCF21 https://t.co/pww7M1tZHT — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 1, 2017





