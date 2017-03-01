- NJPW has begun posting matches with English commentary on their YouTube channel. Above is Tiger Mask W (played by Ibushi) vs. Tiger the Dark (played by ACH) from this year's Wrestle Kingdom. Below is Tiger Mask W (Ibushi) vs. Red Death Mask (Juice Robinson) from last year's King of Pro Wrestling.

- The New Japan Cup tournament bracket was revealed with the winner getting a future title shot. Opening rounds will be on March 11th and 12th, both will air live on NJPW World. Quarter-finals run 13th-17th, with the Semis and Finals on the 19th and 20th. The final two dates will also air live on NJPW World. Here is the bracket:

Left Side:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Roa

* Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga

Right Side:

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

- Kevin Kelly spoke with Roppongi Vice and Kazuchika Okada about Okada vs. Omega and how it compared to AJ Styles vs. John Cena from this year's Royal Rumble. When Okada was asked about the match:

"I simply am confident our match was better than theirs, and since we are going to the States, I also wanted to draw the attention of American pro wrestling fans to what we do in NJPW."

So Okada was asked about his tweet "AJ/Cena < Omega/Okada" and this is what he said: pic.twitter.com/KTsxnoR5AX — Zaira (@coupdebanks) February 28, 2017

