- As noted, Big E is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Xavier Woods posted the following Happy Birthday message to "Big Wool" on the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.
- WWE Network host Scott Stanford took some time off his PIX 11 News duties in New York City this week after suffering an ankle injury. Stanford told someone on Twitter that he cracked the bone and joked to a fan that he suffered the injury taking a Japanese arm drag. Below are a few photos of the injured Stanford:
It was all going so well!! #ohthepain pic.twitter.com/zCaOT1QWrg— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) February 28, 2017
When u take up ski jumping without taking any lessons first! #bootguy @PIX11News @sukanya @DanMannarino pic.twitter.com/A5h2kQd2TJ— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) March 1, 2017
