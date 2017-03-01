- As noted, Big E is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Xavier Woods posted the following Happy Birthday message to "Big Wool" on the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- We noted a while back that WWE officials were close to announcing partnerships with UK indie promotions, mainly Insane Championship Wrestling, to air their content on the WWE Network , opening up the door for North American indie promotions to sign similar deals. Announcements were expected to be made but nothing ever came. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that those deals are still on the table, even with Vince McMahon changing his mind several times. The delay in the first announcement could mean Vince has changed his mind again but word is that the delay is due to WWE telling ICW to get everything in order such as trademarks and music. It's also possible that WWE wants to announce their weekly UK TV series before announcing the deal with ICW.

- WWE Network host Scott Stanford took some time off his PIX 11 News duties in New York City this week after suffering an ankle injury. Stanford told someone on Twitter that he cracked the bone and joked to a fan that he suffered the injury taking a Japanese arm drag. Below are a few photos of the injured Stanford:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.