- As noted, WWE Publishing released the new "WWE Book of Rules" this week. You can order it on Amazon at this link. In the video above, The Miz, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and others take a look at the book.

- WWE stock was down 0.52% today, closing at $20.87 per share. Today's high was $21.36 and the low was $20.86.

- WWE NXT re-tweeted this video of cruiserweights The Bollywood Boyz speaking out against the drug use among youth in India:

It's very sad to hear & read about the increasing drug use amongst the youth in India/Punjab. The youth are our future. @KapilSharmaK9 ???? pic.twitter.com/3SxLeuZwS7 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 27, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.