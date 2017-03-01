- Above is the latest "BellaGlam" video from Nikki Bella and makeup artist Eileen, who works on several of the WWE Superstars.

- As seen in the preview below, this week's episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" will feature Seth Rollins and his parents:

"Fear" has NEVER been an obstacle for @WWERollins! Catch a new "My Son is a @WWE Superstar" tomorrow at 10am ET on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/9NX9EadXof — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017

