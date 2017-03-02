Source: The Steve Austin Show

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens talked about why he left current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho laying at the conclusion of The Festival Of Friendship on WWE Monday Night RAW.

According to Owens, the split with his former best friend had to happen as he felt that Jericho was taking him away from what brought him to the proverbial dance.

"I will say that it had to happen and it was a long time coming. I feel like, just on my end, regardless of why, as far as the relationship that Chris and I had, I feel like I've been, ever since I won the Universal Championship, I've really haven't been myself and I got here by being myself for 16 years."

Owens claimed that he felt sidetracked with the comedy role and wanted to rid himself of the distraction that was Jericho.

"Once I took that title, I feel like I've got sidetracked with Chris and it was more about being entertaining and being funny and kind of popping each other and entertaining each other, just seeing how much fun we could have every Monday night, which is important in what we do, but there's also a side of what we do where at one point you've got to get serious and get your head where it needs to be. And I feel as Universal Champion, I haven't done that yet. And with Goldberg coming after me; you've got Brock Lesnar here every week, almost, now; and I went through Seth Rollins; I went through Roman Reigns; But there [are] a lot of other people coming for that title and I think it was time to get rid of the distraction."

Owens indicated that he still would have come out on top in the matches that Jericho helped him win even without The Purveyor Of The List. Also, Owens professed that turning on Jericho was a great moment.

"I think so because, like I said, I probably, without that distraction, I would've been in a different mindset and I would've been at a different level as far as my in-ring competition and my in-ring skills. But, I mean, I've always believed in myself, quite frankly, and believed in my abilities. Like I said, Chris was a distraction. It just had to happen and it happened. And, if I do say so myself, what a moment. I'm sure Chris would probably disagree."

