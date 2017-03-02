- UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping understands why top contenders Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza might be upset by his decision to accept a fight with Georges St-Pierre. But "The Count" doesn't really care.

Bisping, who will welcome GSP back to the Octagon later this year, talked about why he agreed to face the former UFC welterweight champion during Wednesday night's "UFC Tonight."

"This fight was offered me last October, but it didn't work out. Then I got a call a week ago from Dana White and was offered the fight," Bisping said. "GSP is a legendary fighter. He's one of the biggest pay-per-view draws. This is a no-brainer. If you're Yoel Romero, Luke or Jacare, I know if you were offered this fight, you'd take this fight. I want this fight for my legacy. I've beaten Dan Henderson and Anderson Silva. Georges St-Pierre is another legend that I want to add to my resume."

Bisping won the belt last year vs. Rockhold and scored a successful title defense vs. Henderson. St-Pierre has been away from competition since a 2013 victory over Johny Hendricks. No date for the bout has been announced, but the two are expected to be in Las Vegas Friday for a special press conference.

- Ronda Rousey, a former UFC female bantamweight champion, snapped some pictures while filming her role for the NBC drama "Blindspot." The episode featuring Rousey is expected to air during season two and be episode 20 in the series, which airs Wednesday nights.





Had fun filming with @audreyesparza for @nbcblindspot today??check out season 2 of #blindspot (I hear episode 20 is particularly awesome??) A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:41pm PST





Damien Demento contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.