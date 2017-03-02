- UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping understands why top contenders Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza might be upset by his decision to accept a fight with Georges St-Pierre. But "The Count" doesn't really care.
"This fight was offered me last October, but it didn't work out. Then I got a call a week ago from Dana White and was offered the fight," Bisping said. "GSP is a legendary fighter. He's one of the biggest pay-per-view draws. This is a no-brainer. If you're Yoel Romero, Luke or Jacare, I know if you were offered this fight, you'd take this fight. I want this fight for my legacy. I've beaten Dan Henderson and Anderson Silva. Georges St-Pierre is another legend that I want to add to my resume."
Bisping won the belt last year vs. Rockhold and scored a successful title defense vs. Henderson. St-Pierre has been away from competition since a 2013 victory over Johny Hendricks. No date for the bout has been announced, but the two are expected to be in Las Vegas Friday for a special press conference.
- Ronda Rousey, a former UFC female bantamweight champion, snapped some pictures while filming her role for the NBC drama "Blindspot." The episode featuring Rousey is expected to air during season two and be episode 20 in the series, which airs Wednesday nights.
Ronda Rousey Pumped Up In Prison Garb ... On 'Blindspot' Set (Photos) https://t.co/Dyi3mNvyAh— TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2017
Ronda Rousey returns to acting as an inmate on NBC's 'Blindspot': https://t.co/MDhlPjFpHd pic.twitter.com/QNhiaOVkHO— Men's Fitness (@MensFitness) March 1, 2017
Ronda Rousey wears prison suit as former UFC champion returns to TV set for filming of Blindspot https://t.co/VcKPmSmBBo pic.twitter.com/KKqiCIAdro— Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) February 28, 2017
Damien Demento contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.