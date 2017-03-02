Source: The Financial Post

The Financial Post has a story on Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. CEO Leonard Asper, who discussed the company purchasing Impact Wrestling. During the interview, Asper noted that he was a wrestling fan when he was younger and would mimic AWA matches with his brother, David. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I like sports. But I'm not doing this because I'm a wrestling fanatic. It's a business decision. We want to own content as a company."

Possibly working with Billy Corgan:

"He was going to do some other things in the wrestling world. We said when we get all of this blocking and tackling done, we'll reconvene and see what we'll do together."

You can read the full article by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.